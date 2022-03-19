Last Updated:

Pakistan Opposition Leaders Discuss No-confidence Motion As Imran Khan Fights For Survival

Pakistan Opposition leaders met at the residence of Shahbaz Sharif amid a "no-confidence" motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Pakistan

Image: AP/RepublicWorld


Pakistan Opposition leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto, met at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif amid a "no-confidence" motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

During the meeting, the Opposition leaders discussed the further course of action. In the current situation, it would be difficult for Imran Khan to save his government as some of his own MLAs have rebelled against the PTI. Some of the founding members of PTI have also reportedly demanded the resignation of cricketer-turned-politician.

Imran Khan meets Pakistan Army Chief amid looming no-confidence motion

Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Frida. The meeting reportedly revolved around the recent political developments in the country, with some local media reports suggesting that the agenda of the meeting could have revolved around the forthcoming Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Pakistan, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the upcoming no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

READ | Desperate Pak PM Imran Khan begs own party's rebel lawmakers to abstain from trust vote

"The majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are waiting for the outcome of this meeting; the result of this meeting will be important amidst the ongoing political developments in the country," Capital TV, a Pakistani media channel, reported.

The issues between Imran Khan and Pak Army became visible when the former in his speech on March 11, rebuffed Bajwa's advice to not use demeaning remarks against Opposition leaders.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Gen Bajwa as crisis deepens; to meet PTI members on March 19

Meanwhile, 25 legislators from PTI  took shelter in the Sindh House in the capital city Islamabad, and are widely believed to be rebelling against Khan.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the PTI government led by Khan was responsible for the current economic crisis and spiralling inflation in the country.

Image: AP/RepublicWorld

READ | Pakistan: PTI rules out 'minus Imran Khan' formula to save govt as allies raise demand
READ | Reham Khan accuses Imran Khan of creating emergency in Pakistan by not quitting as PM
READ | PTI founding member rebels against Imran Khan; says "Step down, let someone else be PM"
Tags: Pakistan, PTI, Imran Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND