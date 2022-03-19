Pakistan Opposition Leaders Discuss No-confidence Motion As Imran Khan Fights For Survival

Pakistan Opposition leaders, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto, met at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Shehbaz Sharif amid a "no-confidence" motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

During the meeting, the Opposition leaders discussed the further course of action. In the current situation, it would be difficult for Imran Khan to save his government as some of his own MLAs have rebelled against the PTI. Some of the founding members of PTI have also reportedly demanded the resignation of cricketer-turned-politician.

Imran Khan meets Pakistan Army Chief amid looming no-confidence motion

Amid the looming no-confidence motion against his government, Imran Khan met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Frida. The meeting reportedly revolved around the recent political developments in the country, with some local media reports suggesting that the agenda of the meeting could have revolved around the forthcoming Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Pakistan, the ongoing unrest in Balochistan and the upcoming no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

"The majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are waiting for the outcome of this meeting; the result of this meeting will be important amidst the ongoing political developments in the country," Capital TV, a Pakistani media channel, reported.

The issues between Imran Khan and Pak Army became visible when the former in his speech on March 11, rebuffed Bajwa's advice to not use demeaning remarks against Opposition leaders.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa (Chief of Pakistani Army) and he told me not to refer to Fazl as 'diesel'. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," Khan reportedly said referring to JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, 25 legislators from PTI took shelter in the Sindh House in the capital city Islamabad, and are widely believed to be rebelling against Khan.

Around 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had submitted a no-confidence motion before the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8, alleging that the PTI government led by Khan was responsible for the current economic crisis and spiralling inflation in the country.

Image: AP/RepublicWorld