Pakistan: Opposition Parties To Conduct 'Mehngai March' To Protest 9% Inflation Rate

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) informed on Sunday that they would stage a protest against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by conducting a long march. This comes amidst reports of rising inflation in Pakistan which has surged to 9%, with per capita income dwindling to $1260 in 2021. The Mehngai March would be held from Lahore and will stretch to Islamabad, as informed by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PDM calls virtual meet; takes stock of political and socio-economic crisis

The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Sunday held a virtual meeting that saw the participation of leaders of all political parties under the PDM. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Shahid Khawan Abbasi also was present in the meeting, with the former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

As reported by ANI, the meeting touched upon various topics like political crisis, the socio-economic situation of the country, skyrocketing inflation, NAB Ordinance, the government recommended election reforms and various other sectors that the country was facing issues in.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while speaking at the meeting, went on to notify of the long march that would be undertaken by their party, starting from Lahore and ending at Islamabad.

As inflation worries Pakistan, PM Imran Khan claims situation is 'much better'

Amid the rising inflation in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the country has managed the situation 'much better' than other countries.

He said, "While an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has adversely affected most countries in the world as a result of Covid lockdowns, Pakistan MashaAllah has fared relatively much better".

Meanwhile, inflation has been predicted to remain high in Pakistan for the next six months and the Pakistan rupee is likely to continue on a depreciatory path despite a support package from Saudi Arabia, reports by ANI suggested. An advocate from Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday had also challenged the federal government's recent hike in fuel prices after the Imran Khan-led PTI government drastically increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 8.03 and Rs 8.14 respectively.

