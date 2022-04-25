Pakistan PM Declares 2-month Remission In Prisoners' Jail Terms; No Relief For Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 25 announced a two-month remission in prisoners' sentences ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, relief has not been granted to the ones convicted in terrorism cases.

Remission not applicable to Hafiz Saeed

As the Pakistan government announced the remission for the prisoners, it is note that this move will not be applicable to the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. PM Shehbaz made the remission announcement during his visit to the high-security Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

“The two-month remission will not apply to the prisoners convicted in terrorism cases," senior advocate Waheed Shahzad told PTI.

It is significant to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif, on April 11, took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, bringing an end to political uncertainty in the country since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. Sharif was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. He secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in prison

On April 8, an Anti-Terror Court in Pakistan's Lahore convicted 26/11 Mastermind and Lashkar-E-Taiba Co-Founder Hafiz Saeed in two separate illegal funding cases. Post conviction in two cases, Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years of rigorous imprisonment. In addition, the UN blacklisted terrorist has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 3.4 lakh.

"Also, the properties of Saeed, including the Madarsas under his name are to be seized,'' the bench headed by Justice Ejaz Attar stated. It is pertinent to mention here that the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief and Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder had a key role to play in the 26/11 terror attack that rocked India in 2008.

