Pakistan PM Has Brain Fade Moment During Live Telecast; Says 'Kya Hain Ye? Jo Bhi Hain'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was heavily trolled by netizens on social media after he had a brain fade moment on Thursday night during a live telecast to the nation. This incident took place when the Pakistani Prime Minister during the live telecast was explaining the current political situation of the country after the recent Senate elections in which the Opposition managed to stage an upset.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka Visit Expense Out; Team Claims It's 1/8th Of Ex-PM's

Imran Khan has a brain fade moment

In the video, which has now gone viral on Twitter, Pakistan PM was lashing out at the Opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for making a "mockery of democracy". During the telecast, he also called out the ECP for "protecting those who made money by holding the Senate elections through a secret ballot, cited the local media, Dawn.

At the beginning of his address, Imran Khan said, "It is important to talk about it and explain it, because the problems in our country can be understood through the kind of election that happened." However, later during the speech the Prime Minister forgot a sentence midway. He said, “Yeh jo sare…bade… bade bade…kya hai… jo bhi hai,” he says. (Translation: All these big-shots, these…big-shots..what are they… whatever they are.)"

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Vote Of Confidence LIVE Updates: FM Presents Resolution

Pakistan PM to face No-Trust vote today

Imran Khan will be facing a No-Trust vote in the National Assembly today (March 8, 2020). Pakistan PM opted for a voluntary vote of trust after his candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in Senate elections. The PDM is an 11-party alliance set up in September last year to topple the government of Khan which it alleged came after rigging of elections in 2018.

READ | Imran Khan's PTI Members Afraid Of 'puppet Govt', Claims Bilawal Bhutto On Election Day

In the history of Pakistan, it is not just Imran khan to face a confidence vote in the country's Parliament. All prime ministers of Pakistan from 1985 to 2008 face a vote of trust under the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. However, Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister who has sought a 'voluntary' vote of confidence. On March 24, 1985, under General Zia-ul-Haq's Revival of Constitution of 1973 Order (RCO), Muhammad Khan Junejo faced a vote of confidence in the National Assembly for the first time in the history of the country.

READ | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Targets Indian Cricketers & Bollywood Celebs; Confuses With Hashtag