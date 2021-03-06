Last Updated:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Vote Of Confidence LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Wins Vote

Counting of votes is underway inside the Pakistan National Assembly after the MPs voted in the vote of confidence motion initiated by FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Imran Khan's fate to be decided shortly

Written By
Koushik Narayanan
Imran Khan
Counting of votes is underway inside the Pakistan National Assembly after the MPs voted in the vote of confidence motion initiated by FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Imran Khan's fate to be decided shortly
pointer
13:49 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Assembly reposes confidence in PM Khan

 

pointer
13:45 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Pak PM wins vote of confidence

Imran Khan receives 178 votes as opposed to getting 176 votes in 2018, wins vote of confidence in Pakistan National Assembly

pointer
13:40 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Results in a few minutes

Pakistan leaders take their seats inside the Assembly as results of the vote of confidence are expected to be announced in a few minutes.

pointer
13:35 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Voting concludes, counting underway

The voting process in the vote of confidence in the Pakistan National Assembly is complete. Counting is underway following which PM Imran Khan's fate will be decided. 

pointer
13:30 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: PM Khan votes

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan registers his vote in the vote of confidence

pointer
13:28 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Voting process underway

 

pointer
13:23 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: PML-N leaders attacked outside Assembly

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was hit by a shoe on his head allegedly thrown by a PTI worker, as per Pakistan media reports. Intense sloganeering against the Opposition by PTI workers was witnessed at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Aurangzeb were reportedly manhandled until police arrived, Pakistan media reported.

pointer
13:03 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Voting begins

Voting process begins in Pakistan's National Assembly

pointer
13:00 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: Speaker elaborates rules

The Speaker of the National Assembly elaborated on the process of voting ahead of Imran Khan's vote of confidence. 

pointer
12:58 IST, March 6th 2021
Imran Khan faces vote of confidence LIVE updates: FM presents resolution

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi moves a resolution on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence before the Assembly.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND