Pakistan PM Imran Khan Faces Vote Of Confidence LIVE Updates: Imran Khan Wins Vote

Resolution for reposing confidence in the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI as required under Clause (7) of Article 91 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been passed by the House@appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @GovtofPakistan @demp_gov— National Assembly of Pakistan🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) March 6, 2021
Imran Khan receives 178 votes as opposed to getting 176 votes in 2018, wins vote of confidence in Pakistan National Assembly
Pakistan leaders take their seats inside the Assembly as results of the vote of confidence are expected to be announced in a few minutes.
The voting process in the vote of confidence in the Pakistan National Assembly is complete. Counting is underway following which PM Imran Khan's fate will be decided.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan registers his vote in the vote of confidence
In the National Assembly, voting has started on a resolution pertaining to vote of confidence in #PrimeMinisterImranKhan https://t.co/swg79taaN4 @NAofPakistan pic.twitter.com/FIzY3ri7Fv— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 6, 2021
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was hit by a shoe on his head allegedly thrown by a PTI worker, as per Pakistan media reports. Intense sloganeering against the Opposition by PTI workers was witnessed at the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Aurangzeb were reportedly manhandled until police arrived, Pakistan media reported.
Voting process begins in Pakistan's National Assembly
The Speaker of the National Assembly elaborated on the process of voting ahead of Imran Khan's vote of confidence.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi moves a resolution on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vote of confidence before the Assembly.