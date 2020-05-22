Australia To Watch Pakistan And West Indies Series Before Confirming England Tour: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has put a brief hiatus on all the cricketing activities across the world. However, things are gradually improving and the action is likely to resume soon with the 3-Test series between England and the West Indies. The series was earlier scheduled to take place in June.

ALSO READ | England: The Hundred delays start of ticket sales after COVID-19 UK lockdown, tournament uncertain

Cricket Australia to assess England's management before deciding to play a series

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had suspended competitive cricket till July 1, which is why the series will now be played in July. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have also made a decision to send a 25-man squad to England in July for the proposed bilateral series, which is slated to be played in August. Now, according to reports, the Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts is in discussion with his English counterpart Tom Harrison for a limited-overs series late in September.

ALSO READ | UK lockdown: Australia Cricketers' Association hits out at Cricket Australia for mismanagement of funds

Cricket boards all across the world have incurred massive losses due to the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic situation. That's why they are planning to organize several high-profile series, which can help in generating maximum revenue. While speaking to Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has asserted that a team could be sent over to England in September.

Kevin Roberts added that they won’t jeopardise the safety of the players as it is paramount. He also added they will see how the England management arranges things in the preceding series against the West Indies and Pakistan. He further said that they will assess all the factors and then take the decisions accordingly.

ALSO READ | UK lockdown: Usman Khawaja has critical advice for Cricket Australia for winning Test series in India

Graeme Smith reckons that 2020 T20 World Cup will be postponed to next year

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reckoned that there are high chances that the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia will be postponed to next year. The IPL 2020 is being backed to take the October-November window, which was originally kept for the T20 World Cup. In a video conference, the head of cricket in South Africa, Graeme Smith spoke on the newly formed cricketing calendar. Graeme Smith said that 14 matches were supposed to take place before the marquee event, which seems unlikely now.

Graeme Smith added that the tournament has a good chance of being shifted to next year. Graeme Smith further said that there are so many things up in the air, so the key is just to be ready. Graeme Smith also said that the T20 World Cup might take place early in the month of February or March in 2021.

ALSO READ | UK lockdown: ICC to have crucial meeting over T20 World Cup with Cricket Australia on May 8: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU