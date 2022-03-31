Pakistan PM Imran Khan Names 'America', Later Backtracks On 'threat Letter' Mention

In his live address to the nation on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan named the United States as the country in question over a 'threatening letter.' However, he soon backtracked and mentioned the sender as 'a foreign nation,' which was against the country.

"On March 8 we received a message from America... I mean a foreign country... That message is against our country. They knew beforehand there was a no-confidence motion coming," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

PM Khan further noted that the memo was against him and not against the government. "It shared that if no-confidence motion passes, Pakistan will be forgiven, if not, there will be consequences."

Stating that it was an "official letter" that was communicated to a Pakistani envoy, who was taking notes during the meeting. He stated that the envoy was told that if Imran Khan continues at the top position, Islamabad would face "difficulties."

"Our ambassador told the foreign official that the prime minister had visited Russia after delibrations with (the country's top brass). But the foreign official stated that no, it was just Imran Khan's decision," the Khan said.

Imran Khan further claimed that the foreign forces have developed a liking for Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman as they have not condemned the 400 drone attacks that transpired in their 10 years.

Defiant Pak PM indicates he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

During his address, PM Imran Khan indicated that he will not resign as Pakistan's Prime Minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he is ready to face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday.

In a live address to the nation, 69-year-old said he will return stronger no matter what the result of the no-confidence vote would be.

"I made it to this office through sheer struggle, therefore, no matter how much they try, I would not resign at any cost," Khan said.

As things stand, Imran Khan requires 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition's bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.