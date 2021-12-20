Pakistan PM Imran Khan Pushes Kashmir Rhetoric During OIC Meet On Afghanistan Crisis

During the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet, Pakistan PM Imran Khan again attempted to rake up the Kashmir issue. Addressing the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Imran Khan called on the member states to make a 'unified plan' for Kashmir. He also called on the member states to form a unified plan for Palestine.

Speaking at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Pakistan PM stated that the people of Kashmir and Palestine seek a unified response from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation about their democracy and human rights. He mentioned that the OIC needs to have a 'unified stance' and they need to raise the issue on every forum. Imran Khan highlighted that OIC needs to play an important part in helping the world to understand the teachings of Islam.

“The people of Palestine and Kashmir look to us, they want to see a unified response from us about their human rights, about their democratic rights, rights which the United Nations Security Council resolutions have given them and unfortunately not implemented, Imran Khan said in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan went back to push the Kashmir rhetoric during the OIC meet, which was organised to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Through the OIC meeting, Pakistan is trying to convince the international community to recognise the Taliban regime, according to ANI. The statement from Imran Khan comes at a time when political and human rights activists from Pakistan, PoK and Gilgit Baltistan have voiced concerns over the human rights situation in the country and occupied regions.

Human rights violations in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan

Earlier this month, the speakers at the conference organized by Jammu Kashmir Awami Workers Party at Rawalpindi shared examples of growing human rights violations in Pakistan, reported ANI. Speaking at the conference, Jammu Kashmir Awami Workers Party chairperson Nisar Shah Advocate highlighted that the Imran Khan-led government is unable to control human rights violations in the country and areas of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan. He highlighted that the people of PoK do not have economic, political, social rights and freedom of expression.

"The people of PoK lack economic, political, social rights and freedom of expression. They are under threat of a growing influence of religious fanatics and an emergence of Afghanistan-like situation," Nasir Shah said as per ANI.

