Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Hindu community 'happy Holi' on festival of colours

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to wish the Pakistani Hindu community a "very happy holi". Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 disease last week, extended his greetings to the Hindu community on Holi, a festival of colours celebrated across the Indian subcontinent. This comes days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Pakistani citizens on their National Day on March 23.

India-Pakistan relations

If speculations are to be believed, New Delhi and Islamabad are keen on resolving the bilateral tensions as militaries of both nations agreed to implement a historic cease-fire deal last month. In a rare joint statement issued by the Army of India and Pakistan, both sides agreed to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement, which garnered worldwide attention, generating hope of renewed relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Weeks later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to his Pakistani counterpart after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, India and Pakistan began discussions on the Indus Water Treaty in New Delhi, which was attended by Islamabad's Indus water commissioner Mehran Ali Shah and his Indian counterpart PK Saxena. Following talks, the Pakistani visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, calling it a “wonderful experience”.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on the Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship. In 2019, Pakistan expelled the then Indian ambassador from Islamabad after the Indian parliament approved the abolition of Article 370, allowing the bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir into two separate union territories.

(Image Credit: AP/Unsplash)