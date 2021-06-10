Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Ex-aide Gives Tight Slap To PPP Neta On TV Debate; WATCH

In a shocking incident, former Imran Khan aide Ashiq Awan slapped a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Qadir Mandokhail during a debate programme in a television studio, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

Ex-Imran Khan aide slaps PPP MNA Qadir Khan on debate show

In the video of the incident, Firdous Ashiq Awan - the special assistant to the Punjab CM and an ex-Imran Khan aide - is seen having a heated argument with PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail following which she slaps him despite the anchor attempting to calm both the leaders. Qadir Mandokhail is seen raising his hands at Firdous Ashiq Awan in defence following which another person intervenes. The incident is likely to have occurred off-air even though the slapping incident was caught on camera.

In which special assistant to CM Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan slaps member national assembly Qadir Mandokhel. Behind the scenes of news talkshow. pic.twitter.com/qqzURJAdlm — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 9, 2021

Firdous Ashiq Awan threatens legal action against Qadir Mandokhel

Issuing a statement after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed that Qadir Mandokhail had threatened her & had insulted her father. The Special Assistant to the Punjab CM justified her actions (slapping the PPP leader) citing the use of abusive language against her & her kin by Qadir Mandokhail. Firdous Ashiq Awan threatened to take legal action against Qadir Mandokhail after holding consultations with her lawyers.

ٹاک شو کے دوران پیپلزپارٹی کے قادر مندوخیل کی جانب دھمکیاں دی گئیں۔ قادر مندوخیل نے بدزبانی اور بدکلامی کرتے ہوئے میرے مرحوم والد اور مجھے گالیاں دیں۔ اپنے دفاع میں مجھے انتہائی قدم اٹھانا پڑا! قانونی ٹیم سے مشاورت کےبعد قادر مندوخیل کےخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کی جائیگی۔ pic.twitter.com/7AbDNMaHV0 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Qadir Mandokhail claimed that he wasn't allowed to speak during the debate programme despite Firdous Ashiq Awam having already spoken for 30 minutes. Detailing further in a video message circulated on Pakistani media, Qadir Mandokhail said that he had sought permission to speak but was told allegedly by the Special Assistant to the Punjab CM that he would have nothing to say as his party was corrupt. Qadir Mandokhail claimed that he was slapped and heckled by Firdous Ashiq Awam while the news channel had taken a commercial break