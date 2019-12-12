SHOCKING: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Nephew Caught Red-handed Vandalising A Police Car

In a blatant violation of law and order, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew - Hassan Khan Niazi on Wednesday, was spotted along with a group of lawyers who were allegedly vandalising a police car in Lahore. The video shared by a Twitter user shows that Niazi, a lawyer by profession, accompanied a group of black and white coat-clad men who were seen allegedly attacking a hospital in Lahore. The attack was a part of the ongoing clash between lawyers and doctors of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

PM Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi here seen vandalising a police car, as lawyers attacked a hospital in Lahore.



Let's see if PM's nephew is booked. After all he only said that in Pakistan there's one law for the powerful & another for the weak pic.twitter.com/UFFSBANOL5 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 12, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, reports state that the violent confrontation between protesting lawyers and doctors of PIC has left 12 dead and many injured. The hospital which was the target of the confrontation has suffered severe damages as lawyers allegedly broke windows of the ICU wards and several medical pieces of equipment. Hospital staff has reported that at least 12 patients in critical condition have died and as many as 25 have suffered injuries.

What is the clash between lawyers and doctors?

The clash between lawyers and doctors when a few days ago, few doctors allegedly attacked lawyers in PIC. While a settlement had been reached between the two groups according to reports, lawyers have continuously protested on Wednesday and Thursday. PM Imran Khan has reportedly taken notice of the incident and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to probe into the incident.

Niazi regrets involvement

Aghast at the violent turn the ongoing protests have taken, Niazi took to Twitter to condemn the attack on the Hospital by lawyers. Furthermore, he apologised for his own support for the violent protests. He also stated that he only wanted a peaceful protest and wanted to initiate legal action against the doctors who were allegedly involved in the attack.