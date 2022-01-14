Pakistan PM Launches Its 1st-ever National Security Policy; Mentions India Over & Over

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) of Pakistan for the years 2022-2026. During the inauguration ceremony in Islamabad, Khan said that the National Security Division developed a consensus document defining national security in a proper way.

The NSP covers all internal and external security aspects. “The one-dimensional mindset prevailed in Pakistan as we had insecurities due to wars against India in 1948 and 1965,” he said. Reportedly, the security policy mentions India 17 times and Kashmir 11 times.

The original 110-page NSP will remain classified but a public version of the report will be released, according to the state-run Radio Pakistan. Imran Khan said that the document was more focused to bolster the country's economy. "Our foreign policy will also focus much more on economic diplomacy going forward," he said.

'Hindutva, disinformation are key threats from India': Pakistan's NSP

On the foreign front, the document highlights Hindutva, disinformation, and the use of aggression for domestic political gains as key threats from India, a Pakistan daily reported. The report, quoting National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, said that the new policy places the Jammu and Kashmir issue as the core of the bilateral relationship.

Pak PM commends armed forces for keeping country united

PM Khan linked Pakistan's armed forces with glue to keep the country united and pledged more support from them in days to come. “Our armed forces are our pride and glue the nation together. Given the threats, we face in the region, and the growing threat of hybrid warfare, they will continue to receive even greater support and importance,” Khan said.

The NSP took seven years to complete and Khan said that it spells out the national security vision and guidelines for reaching these goals. “We need to realise that our biggest security is when the people become stakeholders and stand up for the country. And this can be achieved through inclusive growth. We need to develop as a nation, not in sections,” Khan said.

The main themes of the NSP are national cohesion, defence and territorial integrity, securing an economic future, foreign policy, internal security and human security.

