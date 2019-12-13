Pakistan Police Raid PM Imran Khan's Nephew's Home In Hospital Attack Case

Pakistan police raided the home of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi on Friday in connection with the attack on a cardiac hospital that caused the death of five patients in critical condition, according to a media report. At least five patients died and several were in critical condition after hundreds of lawyers stormed and ransacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Wednesday. The lawyers said they attacked the doctors and medical staff to avenge an assault by doctors on a fellow advocate two weeks ago. In footage which was televised on national channels, Niazi, who is a lawyer, was seen with the attacking lawyers. However, Niazi was not present at his residence when the police raided his home, The Express Tribune reported.

PM Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi here seen vandalising a police car, as lawyers attacked a hospital in Lahore.



Let's see if PM's nephew is booked. After all he only said that in Pakistan there's one law for the powerful & another for the weak pic.twitter.com/UFFSBANOL5 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) December 12, 2019

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, who had reached the hospital to negotiate with the lawyers was also manhandled. "Even in the wartime hospitals are spared but the unruly lawyers today crossed every limit and attacked a health facility causing the death of five patients and injuries to the doctors and paramedics," Chohan said.

The clash between lawyers and doctors when a few days ago, few doctors allegedly attacked lawyers in PIC. While a settlement had been reached between the two groups according to reports, lawyers have continuously protested on Wednesday and Thursday. PM Imran Khan has reportedly taken notice of the incident and directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to probe into the incident.

Hafiz Saeed Court appearance

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, who has been indicted along with three close aides in terror financing case, could not be produced before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Thursday because of lawyers' strike, an official said. The court on Wednesday indicted Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief and his aides Hafiz Abdul Salam bin Muhammad, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal in terror financing case and directed the prosecution to produce witnesses.

"Neither Saeed and other three suspects nor any witnesses were produced before the court on Thursday because of the lawyers' strike," a court official told PTI. He said the lawyers were protesting on the arrest of their colleagues in the case of hooliganism at a hospital in Lahore. "There are chances that the hearing may not be held on Friday also because of this reason," he said.

(With PTI inputs)