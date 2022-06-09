Aamir Liaquat, former Pakistan Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and popular TV host, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday.

Liaquat's employee, Javed, claimed to have heard a scream from Liaquat's room. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's room was locked from the inside. When there was no response from the other end, his domestic staff broke down his room's door and found the popular TV host unconscious. The 50-year-old was then shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. Afterwards, the doctors declared Liaquat dead on arrival.

As the death occurred under mysterious circumstances, a post-mortem would be conducted. The family's permission has been acquired for an autopsy, and the body will be shifted to Jinnah Hospital or Civil Hospital for the same. After the autopsy, the body would be handed over to the immediate family.

Police initiates investigation

Meanwhile, the police have begun with the investigation. A team has already conducted a search at his home in Karachi's Khudadad Colony. As per the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, the police examined Liaquat's house and everything was in place. The SSP added that the police cordoned off his bedroom after collecting evidence. He further said that they will also obtain CCTV footage to gather and ascertain the facts which led to the death of the PTI leader.

Furthermore, the statement of Aamir's driver Javed will also be taken by the police as he is the one who informed the police about the incident.

Pakistan's National Assembly session postponed

Meanwhile, National Assembly speaker Pervaiz Ashraf has confirmed the reports and postponed the session of the House to mark the death of the lawmaker. The proceedings of the House have been adjourned until 5 pm on Friday. He was elected twice to the Pakistan Assembly, in 2002 and 2018. Before joining PTI, he was a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail all expressed their condolences and prayed for the soul of the late lawmaker.

(With agency inputs)