Pakistan: PPP Laments 'no Freedom Of Speech' Under Imran Khan; Vows To Restore Democracy

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday, December 27, criticised the Imran Khan led-government. Addressing a rally in Sindh’s Larkana on the 14th anniversary of his late mother and PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto asserted that democracy only exists on paper in Pakistan, according to ANI.

He highlighted that during their tenure, PPP had restored the system irrespective of the presence of "ill practices". He lamented that democracy has now been taken away from the people of Pakistan.

“We had said that democracy is the best revenge and hence, we restored the system despite all the ill-practices,” Geo News quoted Bilawal Bhutto as saying.

Criticising the Imran Khan-led government, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stated that the people of Pakistan are facing difficulties due to the "puppet government".

The statement of Bilawal Bhutto comes after the Pakistan Peoples Party announced that they have planned to launch a movement to remove the "puppet government", referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Imran Khan. The party has announced to start the campaign from Lahore on the birth anniversary of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Bilawal Bhutto further mentioned that PPP will set up their base in Lahore.

"On January 5, which is the birth anniversary of [party founder] Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, PPP's executive committee will set up its base in Lahore," Samaa TV quoted Bilawal Bhutto as saying. "The end of this puppet government will begin from the city where the foundation of PPP was laid," Bilawal Bhutto added.

Bilawal Bhutto claimed that his party is unable to see the people of Pakistan suffering under the ruling government and stressed that only PPP save the country. He told his party leaders and workers to participate in the agitation against the ruling government.

He also remembered his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and highlighted that Pakistan does not have freedom of speech anymore and is in “turmoil”. He noted that PPP had restored the 1973 constitution and transferred all the powers to the Parliament.

"Shaheed Bibi, your Pakistan is in turmoil, there is no freedom of speech, life or even breath," Bilawal Bhutto said as per ANI.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/BilawalBhuttoZardari/Facebook