Pakistan Raises Alarm Over COVID-19 Surge With 53 Fresh Cases And 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

As per the latest data provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Pakistan has reported one death due to coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to over 15 lakh. The nationwide tally of deaths crossed over 30,000 on Friday. Pakistan has taken around 3,800 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 53 people tested positive for the disease. As per the local News report, the COVID positivity ratio has been recorded at 1.37%.

Last time when the country witnessed COVID surge was during the third wave in March 2021, reported VOA news. At that time, close to 4,500 new cases were reported which was the highest number of daily infections in nine months in 2021. According to the officials, the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 had alarmingly risen to more than 10% from a low of about 3% a couple of weeks ago.

Pakistan issues COVID-19 alert

A week ago, Pakistan issued a countrywide alert for the coronavirus pandemic, after a 3.58% increase in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, April 1, over 150 cases were registered as positive in the last 24 hours, reported Geo News. "Mask-wearing is recommended at crowded tightly enclosed spaces including healthcare facilities," said the National Institute of Health (NIH) citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), reported ANI.

At least 150 of 4,194 tests performed on the previous day had recorded a positive result, as per the data received from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In the last week, there has been one death whereas 22 people were in critical condition. This chaotic situation in Pakistan due to the coronavirus was followed by an alert that was issued in Pakistan to wear masks strictly till April 30. According to the NIH, the NCOC issued the alert in the wake of the national COVID-19 illness patterns.