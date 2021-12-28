Pakistan Ranks 99 Out Of 132 In Global Innovation Index Owing To Low Literacy Rate: Report

The Global Innovation Index ranked Pakistan 99th out of 132 economies in 2021, indicating the country's low literacy rate and lack of major investment in innovation in the form of research and development and education, local media reported. Pakistan suffers from a lack of innovation as a result of low literacy, poor on-the-job training, and a lack of considerable educational investment. Pakistan spends roughly 2.9% of its GDP on education and it has the lowest literacy rate in Asia, as per The Express Tribune.

The literacy rate in the country is 62.3%, and the female literacy rate is even less at 51.7%. Individuals with low literacy skills are underprepared for the labour market, higher education, and on-the-job training, the report stated. Pakistan has been unable to make the necessary investments in Research & Development, education, strong infrastructure, and institution-supporting innovative activities, to improve the country's educational system, reported the Pakistani news outlet.

The innovation rating is based on 82 different indicators organised into seven pillars. Pakistan is at 117th position under the human capital and research indicator. The top three countries in terms of innovation are Switzerland, Sweden, and the United States. Vietnam is ranked 44th among Asian countries followed by India at 46th, and Iran at 60th. India is on second among the lower-middle-income group of economies and the first in Central and South Asia, reported The Express Tribune. Although data suggests that there is a substantial link between a country's economic success and innovation, India and Vietnam, among others, have proved that this is not always the case, the report stated.

Pakistan ranked 134th out of 157 countries in the Human Capital Index

It should be mentioned here that Pakistan is ranked 134th out of 157 countries in the Human Capital Index. The amount of money invested in human capital, as well as the quality of such capital, is poor in the country, the report claimed. Human capital is developed through learning, education, and training. The National Commission for Human Development was founded in July 2002, approximately two decades ago, but Pakistan is still far behind in innovation as compared to other countries, reported the news outlet.

Image: PTI