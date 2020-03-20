ABSURD: Pakistan Guv Turns Quack, Says 'hot Water' Prevents Lung Damage By Coronavirus

In the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak, the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab in a preposterous claimed 'hot water' to be a remedy to 'kill' the virus. Addressing a large gathering, the Pakistani Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made the false claim as the country's coronavirus cases sharply rose to 448 on Thursday.

"If you drink hot water regularly Coronavirus won't damage your lungs, it will go in your stomach and get killed," Pakistan's politician said. Pakistan on Wednesday reported its first two casualties due to the coronavirus that has spread to more than 160 countries, killing over 9,000 people.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar: If you drink hot water regularly Coronavirus won't damage your lungs, it will go in your stomach and get killed. pic.twitter.com/4DkPHlV1iT — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) March 19, 2020

On Thursday, the maximum new cases were recorded in Balochistan where the number of infected people rose to 76 from 23. Punjab was the next where the number rose from 33 to 78, Dawn reported. But the worst-hit Sindh province was still on the top with 245 confirmed cases, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had 23, Islamabad 2 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan 24, the paper said.

MoS health says 'absorb sunlight'

Amidst spiraling cases of COVID-19 in the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday advocated "absorbing sunlight" as a possible precaution against coronavirus that has claimed over 8,000 lives globally. Speaking to reporters outside parliament, Choubey said 10-15 minutes in the sun would build immunity as sunlight provides Vitamin D. "From 11 am to 2 pm the sun is shining brightly. We should spend at least 10-15 minutes to absorb sunlight so that we get vitamin D which improves the immunity of our body and also kills such viruses. All should be aware of (this fact)," he said when asked about the spread of coronavirus.

BJP activist Narayan Chatterjee was arrested by Kolkata Police for organising cow urine (Gau Mutra) consumption party amid the outbreak. The BJP leader claimed that the Gou Mutra enables the immunity to fight Coronavirus, which has killed over 8,900 across the globe. During the party in West Bengal, the BJP leader allegedly forced a Police officer to drink Gau Mutra as a 'vaccine', who then fell ill.

