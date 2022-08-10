Pakistan: Security Guard Kicks Pregnant Woman In Karachi, Ghastly Act Caught On CCTV

In another shameful incident of ill-treatment of women in Pakistan, a security guard was seen slapping and kicking a pregnant woman till she fell unconscious outside an apartment building in Karachi.

The gruesome act was captured on a surveillance camera after which the security guard was arrested. The disgraceful guard was seen kicking the woman with his boots till she lay unconscious outside the building.

In the CCTV footage, the security guard was seen arguing with the woman just before losing his cool and slapping her. The woman fell to the ground and tried to get up, but the guard kicked her in the face, the footage showed.

The woman, identified as Sana, works as a maid at the building in Noman Grand City's Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 17 in Karachi.

Woman reveals she is 5-6 months pregnant

According to Sana, at around 3 am on August 5, she asked her son Sohail, to deliver food to her at the building. However, when he tried to enter the apartment’s premises, the union’s office bearers — Abdul Nasir, Adil Khan, and Mahmood Khalil — prohibited him from entering.

“When I came down to inquire, Adil got angry and started abusing me. Then, he asked the security guard to beat me. I am 5-6 months pregnant. When he hit me, I became unconscious due to the pain.”

The police have registered the FIR under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337Ai (Engaging in any act with the intention of causing hurt to any person), and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, taking cognizance of the matter, ordered action against the guard. “How did the guard have the audacity to raise his hands at the woman and be violent?” the CM questioned.

An inquiry has been initiated and the guard has been taken into custody.

The grisly incident is one of the many cases of assault on women in Pakistan. In the month of June alone, a total of 157 women were kidnapped, 112 women were a victim of physical assault and 91 women were raped across the country, a report suggests.

(With inputs from agency)