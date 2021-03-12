Pakistan Senate Breaks Into Ruckus After Chinese 'spy-cameras' Found In Polling Booths

In another embarrassment for Prime Minister Imran Khan, a massive ruckus broke out at Pakistan's upper house of Parliament on Friday morning after Opposition party leaders found as many as six spy-cameras at polling booths hours before the Senate was to begin casting votes for the Chairman post.

In the nick of time, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr. Musadik Masood Malik reportedly landed upon the secret 'Chinese' cameras placed right over the polling booths stirring another controversy in the already contentious elections for the Senate Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, the two shared photographic evidence from the incident which shows how cleverly the pinhole cameras were installed inside the booth along with tiny ones hidden inside the screws of the doors. Following the shocking discovery, the house broke into an uproar with the voting process being disrupted. The session was later adjourned till 3 PM. The secret ballot was to be held today to elect the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate.

There’s absolutely no need for a screw on this... camera visible in the scew pic.twitter.com/WvkXXnNgRb — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

Another hidden device found in the polling booth. Bravo pic.twitter.com/ZGAO04RBMb — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) March 12, 2021

Two hidden cameras on top of the polling booth - SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME on this Sham of a demicraxy pic.twitter.com/eD9aAnbomI — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) March 12, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Senator Khokhar accused Pakistan's intelligence agencies of installing the cameras to boost support for the Imran Khan-backed candidates. He also hinted at the link between the incident and the presence of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-backed Chairman candidate- Sadiq Sanjarani hours before the voting saying, "Credible sources in senate staff disclosing that Sadiq Sanjarani left the senate building 5.30 in the morning!"

Outgoing Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani is facing a tough contest against the opposition's newly elected Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani who has been nominated to face him by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- an alliance of 11 parties.

As per sources, the authorities have ordered a probe into the incident and removed the spy camera devices from the Pakistan Senate.

Notably, this incident comes just days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to restore the legitimacy of his government by winning the vote of confidence in the Parliament, securing 178 votes amid mounting pressure by the Opposition.

(With Agency Inputs)