Pakistan Sends Mangoes To 32 Nations Under 'Mango Diplomacy'; US, China Reject Souvenir

As a part of its 'mango diplomacy' initiative, Pakistan earlier this week sent mangoes to the heads of 32 nations in an attempt to solidify ties. According to Pakistan Foreign Office (FO), mangoes were dispatched on Wednesday to countries such as the US, China, Iran, Turkey, United Kingdom, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Russia amongst others on behalf of Pakistan president Arif Alvi. Varieties such as the Chaunsa mango, Anwar Rattol, and Sindhari were a part of the consignments.

Pakistan Mango Diplomacy rejected

However, several countries have rejected the Pakistan Mango diplomacy initiative. Sources have revealed that countries such as the US have refused to accept the souvenir citing COVID-19 concerns and quarantine regulations. Amongst others include France which has still not responded to Pakistan's intent.

Pakistan's all-weather friend China also rejected its fruit souvenirs. Notably, Pakistan's 'mango diplomacy' holds a special connection to China. The two countries had solidified their ties over crates of the summer fruit all the way back in the 1960s when mangoes were gifted to Mao Zedong by Pakistani foreign minister, Mian Arshad Hussain.

Countries such as Canada, Nepal, Egypt, and Sri Lanka have also expressed their regrets to the Imran Khan-led government and Pakistan President Arif Alvi after declining the Pakistan mangoes. The nations have returned the mangoes back to the country citing COVID-19 concerns.

