Pakistan Ship Captain Rescued By Indian Coast Guard Returns Home Via Attari-Wagah Border

Showcasing the nation’s benevolence, Indian Coast Guard not only provided assistance but also evacuated the Pakistani national and master of the merchant ship MV Haykal after he suffered a heart stroke last month. According to reports, the incident took place on the vessel which was on its way to Gopalpur in Odisha.

ANI cited its sources saying that the 60-year-old Captain Badar Hasnain was evacuated on July 13 and his condition is now under control. He will now be travelling back to Pakistan on Monday, August 17 through the Attari-Wagah border. Captain Hasnain’s well-wishers including his daughter have lauded the humanitarian gesture offered by the Indian government along with the efforts made by the doctors to provide swift emergency evacuation and also proper treatment.

Indian Coast Guard responded to request

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai had responded to the request of immediate medical assistance for the 6-year-old and then the vessel was diverted to Visakhapatnam. With the assistance of Vizag Port team, he was evacuated from the vessel on July 13 and taken to Queen’s NRI hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The diagnosis of the doctors revealed that Captain Hasnain suffered from ‘Hypoxic Ischemic Encehalopthy’ and recommended his treatment to continue in the hospital itself. tweet by the Indian Coast Guard on July 13 reads: "#ICG MRCC(CHN) coordinated Medevac of MV Haykal Pakistani Master who suffered heart stroke & reqd immediate medical assistance. Vessel bound for Gopalpur directed to close Vizag Hbr. Patient disembarked AM 13 Jul by VPT Pilot boat & shifted to hospital for further management."

Not only to Pakistan but Indian Coast Guard recently also offered its helping hand to crisis-stricken Mauritius by sending a ten-member team to assist with the horrific oil spill destroying nation's turquoise waters. The Japanese tanker MV Wakashio ran aground at least three weeks ago off the coast of Mauritius and then split apart on Saturday, August 15 as the Mauritian authorities confirmed that poor sea conditions have made the removal of remaining fuel on the ship riskier.

Inputs/Image: ANI