Pakistan Taliban Claims Responsibility For Peshawar Mosque Blast As Death Toll Soars To 34

After suicide bombing jolted the city of Peshawar, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terror attack. According to BBC, the Pakistani PM stated in a statement that the Monday incident “has nothing to do with Islam”. "The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism,” he added.

On Monday, at least 34 people died after a maga explosion occurred in a mosque located in Peshawar. The attack that took place during the Zuhr prayer also left nearly 150 people injured, Geo New reported. Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has taken responsibility for the devastating attack.

Meanwhile, PM Sharif took to Twitter to urge the Muslim League (N) workers to donate blood to save the lives of the struggling victims. “I direct the Muslim League (N) workers to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the suicide attack, especially the people with 'O-Negative' blood, students and party workers are appealed to immediately. Reach Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar and contribute to saving precious human lives,” the Pakistani PM wrote on Twitter. In the Monday statement, the PM also vowed to take “stern actions” against the perpetrators of the attack.

مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں کو ہدایت کرتا ہوں کہ خودکش حملے میں زخمیوں کی جان بچانے کے لئے خون کے عطیات دیں، خاص طور پر 'او۔نیگیٹو' خون کے حامل عوام، طالب علم اور پارٹی کارکنان سے اپیل ہے کہ فی الفور لیڈی ریڈنگ ہسپتال، پشاور پہنچیں اور قیمتی انسانی جانیں بچانے میں اپنا حصہ ڈالیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 30, 2023

Pakistan is on high alert following the attack

The Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar (CCPO), Ejaz Khan told the local news outlets that the rescue operation is still underway and that the Monday blast is a major security lapse. “We are currently focused on the rescue operation. We cannot say with surety but there is a smell of explosives inside the mosque," CCPO asserted. "Close to 300-400 policemen usually offer prayers at the Zuhr time. If a blast has taken place inside police lines then it is a security lapse but an investigation into the matter can reveal further," he added.

The blast has not only jolted the Pakistani city but its aftershocks are being felt in the national capital as well. Following the terror attack, the Islamabad police took to Twitter to inform that Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad IG has issued a “security high alert” in the national capital. “IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued security high alert orders in Islamabad. Checking has been increased at all entry and exit points. Monitoring is being done by Safe City. Snipers have been deployed at important ports and buildings,” the Islamabad Police wrote on Twitter.

The former Pakistan PM and the Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, also condemned the heinous attack. “Strongly condemn the terrorist suicide attack in police lines mosque Peshawar during prayers. My prayers & condolences go to the victims' families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” the former Pakistani PM wrote on Twitter.

Peshawar the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan has been an epicentre of frequent attacks. The country is currently struggling with the tussle between the Pakistani administration and the TTP.

پشاور میں دھماکہ۔



آئی جی اسلام آباد ڈاکٹر اکبر ناصر خاں نے اسلام آباد میں سکیورٹی ہائی الرٹ کے احکامات جاری کردئیے۔



تمام داخلی و خارجی راستوں پر چیکنگ بڑھا دی گئی۔



سیف سٹی کے ذریعے مانیٹرنگ کی جارہی ہے۔



اہم ناکہ جات اور عمارتوں پر سنائپرز تعینات کر دیے گئے ہیں۔⏬ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 30, 2023