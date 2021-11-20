Pakistan: Thousands Protest In Balochistan Against Needless Checkpoints & Unlawful Fishing

In the Gwadar area of Balochistan province in Pakistan, tens of thousands of people have protested and organised a sit-in against unnecessary checkpoints. The sit-in entered its third day on Saturday, as per the reports of the Express Tribune. Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Provincial General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Balochistan, organised the demonstration, which was initiated by locals.

The protestors want all needless checkpoints removed, as well as the fishing of deep-sea trawlers in the area, which is inflicting substantial losses to local fisherman. As the demonstrators refused to stop, a delegation dispatched by Pakistan's Balochistan province's Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aylani returned empty-handed. The protest will be held until the government resolves these issues, according to the activists.

Hundreds of people protest unlawful fishing by Chinese trawlers

Hundreds of people protested unlawful fishing by Chinese trawlers in Gwadar, Pakistan, in August. China announced the $46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Pakistan in 2015, which includes Balochistan. It will connect Pakistan's southern Gwadar port in Balochistan to China's western Xinjiang area on the Arabian Sea. It also has proposals to expand the connection between China and the Middle East by building a road, rail and oil pipeline links.

The presence of CPEC fishing trawlers has generated quite a stir among residents of Balochistan's coastal villages, as fishing is their main source of income, according to Dawn. Protesters claim that this type of fishing is killing marine life and robbing local fishermen of their livelihood.

The Balochs were vocal in their opposition to China's growing presence in the area. The people in Balochistan have not benefited from the CPEC, while citizens in other provinces have reaped the benefits.

Jamaat-e-Islami to bring up the issue at the upcoming Islamabad sit-in on November 28

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary-General Ameerul Azim said in a statement on Friday that the locals are not making irrational requests. According to him, they have been fighting for their rights for a long time, but the authorities have never paid attention to the poor and underprivileged masses' problems.

He stated that the Jamaat-e-Islami would bring up the issue at the upcoming Islamabad sit-in on November 28, according to The News International. He predicted negative consequences if the administration continued to dismiss the protestors' legitimate demands. He also stated that people have resorted to violence after losing faith in the democratic system.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/ PTI