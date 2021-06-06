Pakistan To Convene Meeting Of Islamic Leaders To Rally Support On Kashmir Issue

Pakistan will, next year, convene a meeting of foreign ministers of all Muslim nations to rally their support on the issue of Kashmir, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on June 6. Addressing party workers at his hometown Multan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) politician, asserted that the meet could be held as early as March of next year in Islamabad and could witness the participation of major leaders from the Islamic world.

"If God grants me time, then in March 2022 I will invite the foreign ministers of the Islamic world to Islamabad and try to rally them on the Kashmir issue," he said.

Since 1947, the conflict over Kashmir has escalated in three major armed confrontations and numerous other skirmishes between India and Pakistan. The war of nerves has escalated manifold over recent months with Pakistan trying to garner international support for its claim. India, whose Kashmir is an integral part, has asserted that it desires normal friendly relations with Pakistan free of violence and terror.

'Brothel House' row

Meanwhile, further addressing PTI members, Qureshi launched scathing attacks on Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib who recently labelled Pakistan as a "brothel house". In a blatant warning to the Afghan official, Qureshi said that no Pakistani will “shake your hand or talk with you if you do not desist this kind of language” or the “accusations you are making against Pakistan.” It is imperative to note that the 'brothel' house row comes at a crucial time when foreign troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan leaving it vulnerable to cross border attacks.

Earlier this week, a United Nations report stated that prominent Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri and other important leaders of the militant group reside in Afghanistan and Pakistan border region. The report further said that Al Qaeda leader “Aiman Muhammed Rabi al-Zawahiri, is believed to be located somewhere in the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan. It also said that significant numbers of Al-Qaeda fighters along with other foreign extremist elements that align with the Taliban are housed in various parts of Afghanistan. Afghanistan and Pakistan share a land border of roughly 2,670 kilometres.

Image: SMQureshiPTI/Twitter