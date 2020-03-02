Pakistan To Request Boris Johnson's Govt For Nawaz Sharif's Deportation

Pakistan has announced that it will request the British government, led by Boris Johnson to deport Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif as he is an "absconder". Imran Khan's government said that Nawaz Sharif had gone to London on November 19, 2019, for his medical treatment, however, has not been admitted to the hospital yet, thus, calling it a "fixed match" played by the former Pakistani Prime Minister

"The government has decided in principle to write a letter this week to the British government, seeking deportation of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, as he is an absconder not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the bail granted to him on medical grounds," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference here on Sunday evening.

She said Sharif had gone to London on November 19 last year for his treatment but was yet to be admitted to a hospital there, indicating that "it was a fixed match played by him, his party and a section of the media on his health", paving the way for his departure to London. The Pakistan government further claimed that Sharif and his younger brother Shahbaz had gone to London to protect the businesses of their children. "Nawaz faked his health condition," Awan alleged.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said if Sharif decided to return to the country, the Imran Khan government will request him not to come. He said the three-time premier will challenge the government's decision not to give him an extension in his stay abroad in the court shortly. PML-N Punjab information secretary Azma Bokhari told PTI that if Pakistan wrote to the British government for Sharif's deportation, the PML-N would also write to the US government seeking opening of a case against Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding his ("illegitimate") child.

She said Sharif was seriously ill and had heart-related complications, adding that the former prime minister was going to have a heart procedure shortly. "Imran Khan and his team should stop playing on the health of Sharif and concentrate on governance matters instead," Bokhari said.

Last week, Pakistan's Punjab government had refused to extend Sharif's bail, declaring that it had found no "legal, moral or medical ground" necessitating an extension in his stay abroad. The Lahore High Court had, in October last year, granted bail to Sharif on medical grounds for four weeks, allowing the Punjab government to extend it further in the light of his medical reports. The Islamabad High Court had also granted bail to Sharif in the Al Azizia Mills corruption case, in which the former prime minister was serving a seven-year jail term, clearing his way to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Sharif Declared ‘absconder’

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been declared an "absconder" by the government for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report from his doctors in London, according to a media report on Wednesday. According to Sharif's physician, the three-time prime minister is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery.

The government on Tuesday decided not to extend the bail of Sharif and declared him an “absconder” for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report before a board formed on the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Dawn Newspaper reported. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the federal Cabinet presided by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"After Nawaz Sharif failed to submit his medical report of any hospital in London, the medical board rejected a medical certificate sent by him and (the government) declared him an absconder," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said at a post-Cabinet meeting press conference. "From today Nawaz Sharif is an absconder according to the law of land and if he does not return to the country he will be declared a proclaimed offender,” Awan said.

