WATCH: Analyst Falls Off Chair During Live TV Debate In Pakistan

An analyst fell off his chair during a LIVE TV debate show on a Pakistani news channel, the video of which is going viral on various social media platforms. The incident occurred on a Pakistani TV channel Dunya News during a show hosted by anchor Syeda Ayesha Naaz with four other guest panelists. The panel members in the show were discussing the newly released survey by Gallup that shows at least 66% of Pakistani citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the current ruling dispensation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Analyst falls off chair on live TV

In the video, one of the analysts, Salman Ghani can be seen making his point on the survey when his chair breaks down abruptly in the middle of the discussion and he falls down off his chair, leaving the anchor and other panel members in shock. The host, Syeda Naaz immediately steps in and calls for an advertisement break. To watch the exact moment when the analyst fell off his chair, skip to 5:17 minutes in the debate.

However, this is not the first time when an analyst fell off his chair during a live debate on a Pakistani news channel. In September 2019, during a debate on Kashmir's issue, an analyst fell off his chair triggering a flurry of reactions on social media. When the analyst fell off his chair the reaction of the news anchor is what tickled netizens' funny bone and made the video viral as he was seen biting his tongue to express his shock.

@mazhar_barlas sir ap kay lagi tw nahi ziada ??@GTVNetworkHD jani wtf 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iNY0Yfc7HM — A S A D I S H A Q (@IamAsadIshaq) September 17, 2019

As far as the Gallup survey is concerned, 59 percent of people in Pakistan believed that the ruling PTI’s performance was worse than that of the previous governments. Further, 62 percent of Pakistanis have opposed the policies of the current government, whereas 35 percent of people feel that the country is heading in the right direction.

