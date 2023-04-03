Pakistan Tries To Mend Relations With US After Skipping Biden's Democracy Summit

Pakistan has reached out to the US as it "desires good working ties" with Washington, reported Pakistan-based The Express Tribune. This move by Pakistan comes after it skipped Summit for Democracy hosted by the Biden Administration where they launched "charm diplomacy". This latest insight has come from a close aide who has knowledge of the related matter. Pakistan has engaged with US officials quietly to explain the reason behind the decision of skipping the 'Democracy Summit'.

According to the statement by Pakistan authorities, Pakistan has not been part of the Summit process that commenced in 2021 and required countries to make certain national commitments. "The Summit process is now at an advanced stage and therefore, Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values and work towards advancing human rights and the fight against corruption," read the press release. This decision of Pakistan has been criticised by the US State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel. Patel expressed regret over Pakistan's decision not to participate in the Democracy Summit, reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan justifies US after skipping Biden's 'Democracy Summit'

One of the reasons for Pakistan's decision to skip the summit was China, as per the local media reports. In the democracy summit, the US had not invited China and Turkey while Taiwan attended the summit which made it difficult for Pakistan to participate. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Iftar on Thursday for the diplomatic corps and the US ambassador was seated next to him. The message was clear that Pakistan wants to maintain its relations with the US, said the source. As per The Express Tribune reports, Pakistan has attached its relationship with the US "and, hence, it doesn't want any negative fallout of its move to stay out of President Biden's democracy summit". Pakistan was invited to the summit that concluded on Friday, however, Islamabad opted out of the event. After this, Pakistan's foreign office tried to deflect attention from the actual reason for not attending the summit.

"We are thankful to the United States and the co-host countries for inviting Pakistan to attend the Second Summit for Democracy being held on 29-30 March," read a statement from the office. Further, it read, "We value our friendship with the United States. Under this Biden Administration, this relationship has widened and expanded substantially. We remain committed to further solidifying this relationship for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region."