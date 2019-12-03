ISRO's Vikram Lander Found, Pakistan Tries To Peddle Anti-India Narrative; Gets Hammered

Soon after Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, made remarks on India's space mission on Twitter, netizens slammed him for his pointless and bizarre comments. Hussain, on Tuesday, took to the micro-blogging website, to state that India is becoming a huge source of Space debris, due to its space missions. His remarks on Twitter received heavy flak from netizens as he tried to present yet another fake narrative at a time when traces of India's Vikram lander have been discovered on the lunar surface and Pakistan's own space programme can hardly get off the ground.

Fawad Hussain's Tweet

India is becoming a huge source of Space debris, irresponsible space missions of India are dangrous for whole eco system, needs serious notice by Int organizations — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 3, 2019

Netizens bash Pakistan's 'Minister for Science and Technology'

This guy is a next level, his IQ is as good as pakistan's economy. His humour is as good as Pakistan's space agency. Dangrous!😂😂 — legendrock31 (@Munnaaaaahhhhh) December 3, 2019

Sir! "Eco-system" means biological life and its related environment. In space there is no such thing. Eco-systems only exist on our planet, or potentially on other planets too. As a Federal Minister of Science you should know that fact. Thanks sir. — Shuja Ali Khan (@ShujaAliKhan83) December 3, 2019

Could you please put a qualified scientist as head of SUPARCO so Pakistan can also start with some space missions — Nadeem Sarfraz (@nadeemsb) December 3, 2019

Never do anything on your part. Always seeking attention either from international community, OR UMPIRE and blaming others — ابو حمزہ (@Mavrick40826090) December 3, 2019

NASA spots Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander

Earlier on Tuesday, in a huge development, the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed that it has located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the lunar surface. The Vikram lander was targeted for a highland smooth plain about 600 kilometres from the south pole of the moon. Unfortunately, ISRO lost contact with its lander shortly before the scheduled touchdown on September 7.The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera team released the first mosaic (acquired September 17) of the site on September 26 and many people downloaded the mosaic to search for signs of the Vikram lander. Among them was Shanmuga Subramanian who contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. The NASA team in its image also credited Subramanian for the findings.

