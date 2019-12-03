The Debate
ISRO's Vikram Lander Found, Pakistan Tries To Peddle Anti-India Narrative; Gets Hammered

Pakistan News

Soon after Fawad Hussain's remark on India's space mission on Twitter, netizens slammed the Pakistan federal minister for his pointless and bizarre comments

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pakistan

Soon after Pakistan's Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, made remarks on India's space mission on Twitter, netizens slammed him for his pointless and bizarre comments. Hussain, on Tuesday, took to the micro-blogging website, to state that India is becoming a huge source of Space debris, due to its space missions. His remarks on Twitter received heavy flak from netizens as he tried to present yet another fake narrative at a time when traces of India's Vikram lander have been discovered on the lunar surface and Pakistan's own space programme can hardly get off the ground.

Fawad Hussain's Tweet

READ | NASA Satellite Locates Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface

Netizens bash Pakistan's 'Minister for Science and Technology'

READ | Chandrayaan 2: Before NASA, Indian techie spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface 

NASA spots Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander 

Earlier on Tuesday, in a huge development, the US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed that it has located the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the lunar surface. The Vikram lander was targeted for a highland smooth plain about 600 kilometres from the south pole of the moon. Unfortunately, ISRO lost contact with its lander shortly before the scheduled touchdown on September 7.The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera team released the first mosaic (acquired September 17) of the site on September 26 and many people downloaded the mosaic to search for signs of the Vikram lander. Among them was Shanmuga Subramanian who contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. The NASA team in its image also credited Subramanian for the findings.

READ | Ex-ISRO Chief Dr Kasturirangan Reveals 'wait, Be Patient' Tip To K Sivan On Chandrayaan-2

READ | Strange Discovery In Astronaut's Bloodstream By NASA Scientists

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
