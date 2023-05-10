Pakistan: US, UK, And Canada Issue Travel Advisories After Mayhem Over Khan's Arrest

After Imran Khan's arrest, protests broke out in the country due to which the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada issued new travel advisories for their citizens, reported ARY News. Notably, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. After his arrest, PTI workers across the country held protests and have been calling for his release. The protests have erupted in various parts of Pakistan which has been shared by PTI on their official Twitter account. Due to the protests, the US, Canada and the UK have issued travel advisories for their citizens and diplomatic staff.

Countries issues travel advisories for Pakistan

US

The US has issued a travel alert for its citizens in Pakistan. In the latest advisory, the US Embassy said, "The U.S. Embassy is monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad and also sporadic demonstrations underway or being planned elsewhere throughout Pakistan." The embassy has also cancelled consular appointments for May 10 due to "political traffic disruptions and restrictions". US citizens have been asked to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid locations with large crowds, reported ARY News. Further, they have also requested people to "check personal security plans, carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement and be aware of their surroundings and monitor local media for updates".

UK

Apart from the US, the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has notified their citizens to not take part in any political demonstrations, large crowds of people, and public events and to be prepared to change plans as necessary. The UK FCDO requested to keep a check on the local news channel to stay updated. The Office stated, "Public demonstrations are common in Pakistan. You should keep track of the local news. Protests can occur with little warning and while most remain peaceful, they can turn violent and escalate quickly," as per the ARY News report. Further, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed, "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to."

Canada

The Canadian government would be the third country that has issued a travel advisory for its citizens. Canada's government has urged its diplomatic staff to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the "unpredictable security situation". Further, the statement read, "There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping." Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reacted to Imran Khan's arrest. She said, "The United States does not have a position on one political candidate or party versus another. We call for respect for democratic principles and the rule of law around the world." Whereas, Blinken asserted, "We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution."