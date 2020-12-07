Pakistan Wades Into Farmers' Protests; Imran Khan's Minister Fawad Chaudhry Pipes Up

After Canada, debt-ridden Pakistan has interfered in India's internal matters as the country's 'Federal minister for science and technology' Fawad Chaudhry commented on the farmers' agitation on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the blundering minister wrote, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We must speak up against injustice done to Punjabi farmers. Modi policies are a threat to the whole region."

'My heart goes for my Punjabi farmer brothers'

The minister who had admitted to Pakistan government's role in the Pulwama terror attack, retweeted a video by Rana Ayyub and said that the Delhi government is not even listening. Imran's minister alleged that the BJP government has no case for Punjabi farmers. "Shameful anti-Punjab policies of Indian Govt are heartless, my heart goes for my Punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of the border," he wrote.

12th day of protests and Delhi is not even listening,seems Gujrati Hinduvata inspired BJP Government has no care for Punjabi farmers, shameful anti Punjab policies of Indian Govt are heartless, my heart goes for my punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of border.. https://t.co/SiDV0nVlro — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 7, 2020

India summons Canadian envoy

Last week, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel and told him that the comments made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others in his cabinet on the farmers' protest constituted an "unacceptable interference" in the country's internal affairs and these actions, if continued, will have a "seriously damaging" impact on the bilateral ties.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, backing the agitating farmers in India, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests, and had expressed concern over the situation. "The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs," the MEA said, adding a demarche was made to the envoy.

"Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada," the ministry asserted.

Opposition parties support Tuesday's 'Bharat Bandh'

Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

