A wedding in Pakistan left netizens in splits after the bride’s brother pulled a Money Heist style robbery on his brother-in-law. One of the most peculiar yet fun rituals of a true-blue desi wedding ceremony is the ritual of “Joota Chupai”. In this ritual, bride’s sisters steal the groom’s footwear and demand money in return. But a Pakistani bride’s brother conducted this ritual with a twist. The cousin decided to conduct one of his life’s biggest heists, by wearing the famous mask from the popular Netflix show “Money Heist”. The bride later posted the video of the entire incident on Instagram.

“Bella ciao to the joota (shoe)! I didn't want anything to be simple on my shaadi (wedding)! So me and my sister came up with the joota heist idea, told our brother to grab a money heist costume from Amazon & my cousin rehearsed the entire thing!” she wrote on Instagram. In the video shared by the bride, her brother can be seen rushing to grab the mighty shoes or “joota” in this case, of the groom. After his mission was accomplished, he hit the dance floor and grooved on the desi version of the famous Italian song “Bella Ciao”. The song popularised by the Netflix TV series is actually an Italian protest folk song which dates back to the 19th century. The song was later modified and was adopted as an anthem of the Italian resistance movement by the partisans who opposed the draconian Musollini administration along with the Nazis and Fascist forces, during World War II.

Netizens react

The video was shared on April 16 and since then it has garnered over two million views and over 135,000 likes on Instagram. The video which was captioned “Jooota Chupai but make it more entertaining Ft Joota heist”, has received some interesting responses online. “It looks so fun and a unique type of joota chupaye,” one user commented on Instagram. “Totally loving the idea," wrote another,” wrote another. One user even went on to quip that the brother stole the shoes instead of hiding them. “Bhai ye joota chupayi nhi joota churayi rasam ho gyi (This is no hiding the shoe ritual, it became a shoe heist ritual instead),” the Instagram user exclaimed.