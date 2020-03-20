The Debate
Pakistani Bureaucrat Uses Bollywood Song To Raise Coronavirus Awareness

Pakistan News

A Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with an interesting way to educate the masses about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 8000 lives.

coronavirus

A Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with an interesting way to educate the masses about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 8000 lives since its outbreak in December last year. A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows the Deputy Commissioner of Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad, rehashing a popular Bollywood track ‘Suno Na Suno Na‘ from the movie ‘Chalte Chalte‘ to deliver a public service message regarding the deadly virus.

Pakistani commentator Ansar Abbasi shared the video with a caption, "In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Coronavirus". 

Video garnered 1 lakh views

The 1 minute 32 seconds video has managed to garner over one lakh views with more than 3000 comments and 7000 likes. The post has been flooded with a lot of comments with people complimenting the bureaucrat for the effort. 

