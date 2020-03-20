Pakistani Bureaucrat Uses Bollywood Song To Raise Coronavirus Awareness

A Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with an interesting way to educate the masses about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 8000 lives since its outbreak in December last year. A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows the Deputy Commissioner of Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad, rehashing a popular Bollywood track ‘Suno Na Suno Na‘ from the movie ‘Chalte Chalte‘ to deliver a public service message regarding the deadly virus.

Pakistani commentator Ansar Abbasi shared the video with a caption, "In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Coronavirus".

In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Corona virus. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MRvvvHJ882 — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) March 18, 2020

Video garnered 1 lakh views

The 1 minute 32 seconds video has managed to garner over one lakh views with more than 3000 comments and 7000 likes. The post has been flooded with a lot of comments with people complimenting the bureaucrat for the effort.

Welldone Sir!

Hopefully Public will acknowledge your message. 😊 https://t.co/Qwaz165Mr5 — Usman Hassan 1122 (@usman13123) March 19, 2020

DC message through music, good https://t.co/H8dLU5ygZK — Rifatullah Orakzai (@rifatorakzai) March 19, 2020

Nice way to Communicate https://t.co/3JDQOWQdK5 — Mumraiz Akhtar (@mumraiz786) March 19, 2020

Amazing ideas are coming during epidemic https://t.co/EbnyAwwWC7 — Muntazir Mehdi (@SyedMuntazir) March 19, 2020

Special message on Coronavirus.Well done♥️ https://t.co/Q4zfkIzKMN — Iqbal Hussain (@ibsiqbal) March 18, 2020

He has conveyed the entire message on combating the #coronavirus splendidly in a way all Pakistani’s can understand. Excellent 👍 — ملکMalik (@Malik__73) March 18, 2020

Very unique and catchy. We need more officers like him. Full marks for the idea. — Rehman Aziz (@RehmanA83) March 18, 2020

It’s a truly excellent video, makes you want to watch it over and over again. — ملکMalik (@Malik__73) March 18, 2020

