Pakistani Hindu Doctor Shot Dead In Karachi, Murder Caught On Camera

A Pakistan Hindu doctor named Birbal Genani, who was also the former director of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), was shot dead near Lyari Expressway in Karachi's Sind on Thursday, March 30. A woman doctor also sustained injuries in a gun attack by unidentified assailants."Unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle on Garden Lyari Expressway, leaving a renowned ophthalmologist Dr Birbal dead and a lady doctor namely Quratul Ain injured," according to ARY News.

A video, purportedly the CCTV footage of the attack, is making the rounds on social media. Birbal Genani's murder is said to be a targeted killing, sources claim. The news of the attack was shared by Pakistani journalist Yusra Askari on Twitter: "Rest in peace, Dr Birbal Genani - thoughts and prayers with your family and loved ones."

The woman doctor, Quratul Ain, was hit by a bullet on her shoulder. She was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Dr Genani's body has also been shifted to the hospital for formal procedure, ARY News reported.

This is the second attack on a Hindu doctor in Pakistan this month. Earlier, a doctor hailing from Pakistan's Hyderabad was killed by his driver inside his house. Local police told Pakistani news outlet The Nation that the driver slit Dharam Dev Raathi’s throat with a knife. Police have arrested the driver from his home in Khairpur, media reports say.