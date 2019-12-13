Pakistani Reporter Caught In A Hilarious Moment During A Live Broadcast

There are so many hilarious incidences when the Pakistani anchors and reporters end up acting unintentionally hysterical while a live broadcast is going on. One such video was posted by Adnan Sami on Twitter of a Pakistani reporter anchoring live. Netizens were amused after watching the video.

Hilarious video of a Pakistani reporter

A video that was posted on Twitter by Adnan Sami shows a Pakistani reporter caught in a hilarious moment. The reporter is reporting about a medical camp and providing people with the required medical check-up. The unknown reporter is completely engrossed in his story and is seriously giving away the information. But during the live broadcast, a man came in between the camera and the reporter. The reporter spontaneously pushes the man aside while simultaneously abusing him in his language. Well, the timing of the whole incident is such that it left the netizens ‘laughing out aloud’.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani reporter was caught in a hilarious situation. The Internet is full of such videos. One such video was that of Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab. He reported live from the Karachi railway station. While reporting, he fumbles several times. The video gained immense popularity and a similar scene was created by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the blockbuster movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Chand Nawab’s epic response to Shahbaz Sharif on his “PAN” statement. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iVlwBPYeW6 — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) June 28, 2018

Enjoy the female version of Chand Nawab 😀#LakhLanat pic.twitter.com/7M0ITkKM9p — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) June 5, 2018

In yet another hilarious incident, a video clip of a Pakistani news reporter is going viral on social media for his unique reporting directly from the floodwaters. Risking his life, the journalist can be seen standing in neck-deep water as he reports on floods in his country’s Punjab province. The video of the reporter, identified as Azadar Hussain, was posted by Pakistan's GTV News on its YouTube channel.

