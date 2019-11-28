Pakistani TikTok Star Hareem Shah Grooves With PML-N MPA, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah's yet another video made a stir online where she is seen dancing with MPA from Gilgit Baltistan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Muhammad Ameen. In the short clip, Shah is seen grooving with the Pak MP at a private hotel and reportedly Ameen's friend can be seen showering currency notes on the TikTok star whose name is also written on the banner placed in the back. Hareem Shah has around 1.5 million followers and she often shoots TikTok videos with Sandal Khattak, another TikTok star.

گلگت بلتستان سے مسلم لیگ (ن) کے رکن اسمبلی محمد امین کے ساتھ رقص کی ویڈیو pic.twitter.com/qctVLa6AB0 — Hareem Shah (@HareemShah143) November 26, 2019

This is not the first time Shah's video has fueled controversy. Just a few days ago, she shot a TikTok video at the office of Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also been spotted with several political leaders of the county including the Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan. Netizens, on the other hand, have time and again criticised Shah for attending parties of influential political leaders. Her videos with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs also went viral along with the one she made with PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

The location of Shah's TikTok video was previously guessed as Prime Minister’s Secretariat but later it was confirmed that the building was of foreign ministry office. After the video went viral on the internet, it drew criticism from a large section questioning the security measures and seriousness of the government.

Shah defended her videos

According to local media reports, officials said that they have launched an inquiry into it. Meanwhile, Shah said that she had permission to get into the office and if the shooting video was against the rules and regulations, officials should not have allowed it. Shah also claimed that she also went to the National Assembly after getting a pass on her own and no security has ever stopped her.

Social media was not impressed by the video and questioned the prestige of national institutions. "People Like #HareemShah is in PM House. Now we all know the seriousness of this PTI Govt," a Twitter user said. "Tik Tok girl #HareemShah is not just roaming freely but also sitting on Prime Minister's Chair along with an Indian song at the background.. who has allowed her?? What are we doing to the prestige of respected national institutions? Is there no one to ask such people?" tweeted another user.

