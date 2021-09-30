Pakistan's Balochistan Mandates 'Pakistan Zindabad' Ringtones On Govt Employees' Phones

In a bizarre turn of events, the Balochistan authorities directed government officials to set the caller tunes of their mobile phones to the 'Pakistan Zindabad' track. An indication of a self-imposed domineering approach, the decision was taken subsequent to a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, as per a notification issued on September 29 by Section Officer Bahadur Khan of the province which is the largest by area of the four provinces in Pakistan.

The directives include all departments, additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, and heads of other departments have been asked to adhere to the unconventional decision. The rigid rule drew criticism on social media; while a few question the rationale, the others oppose the same. A few Pakistani new age critics commented on the unsolicited validation test posed by Baloch administration drew the notification's parallels to 'colonisation'.

"The Government of Balochistan, Science and Information Technology Department has conveyed that in pursuance to the decision made in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of worthy Chief Secretary, for the setting of mobile Ring-Back Tone 'Pakistan Zindabad' by Administrative Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries and head of attached Departments on their cell/contact numbers," the notification issued by Balochistan administration read.

Balochistan remains the contentious element of Pakistan

Of late, scuffles between Pakistan armed forces and Baloch insurgents have been on the rise. While a section of the population believe this southwestern region of Pakistan was independent before 1947 and forcibly occupied by Pakistan, successive governments have come around and even pledged to criminalise enforced disappearance but nothing concrete has happened on this front.

Despite several assurances by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, only 36% of Balochistan is electrified while the remaining 64% of the region which is suffering permanent darkness, is still awaiting electricity. According to a document presented in the National Assembly of Pakistan, more villages were electrified by the previous governments as compared to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Not only electricity, but the availability of water has also become a problem for Balochistan residents. Farmers in Balochistan and Sindh have started blocking highways to demand the release of their share of water from the Indus river.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock