Pakistan's Covid Tally Crosses 20,000; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa District Judge Tests Positive

Pakistan on Monday reported 755 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total confirmed infections to 20,941 with 476 deaths in the country, country's health ministry said. The Ministry of National Health Services said that out of the total patients, Punjab reported 7,646 cases, Sindh 7,882, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3,288, Balochistan 1,218, Islamabad 464, Gilgit-Baltistan 372 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 71 cases. The health ministry said that 14 more patients died on Monday, taking the total toll to 476.

The new cases came as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the nationwide lockdown will be lifted gradually, asserting that Pakistan cannot afford an indefinite closure.

US demands justice from Pakistan for journalist Daniel Pearl's brutal murder in 2002

District & sessions court's judge tested positive

A district & sessions court's judge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has tested positive of Coronavirus and has placed himself in self-quarantine. Issuing a statement, Peshawar High Court said that till date no other Judicial Officer or staff of District Judiciary Tank has been found positive for Covid-19.

WATCH: Pakistan FM misbehaves with scribe who questioned him on social distancing

Imran Khan tested negative

On April 22, Imran Khan's Covid test result arrived and he tested negative for the novel coronavirus. This came a day after it emerged that Faisal Edhi with whom Khan had interacted on April 15 had been confirmed as a positive COVID-19 patient. However, on Thursday, Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser tested positive of the novel coronavirus. This brought Khan under Covid scare again as he met Qaiser on April 24. However, Khan's office said that he was wearing protective gears and social distancing was maintained.

Imran Khan's 'Naya Pak' omits Ahmadiyyas from minorities commission, cites 'sensitivity'