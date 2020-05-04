WATCH: Pakistan FM Misbehaves With Scribe Who Questioned Him On Social Distancing

In a video doing rounds on the Internet, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi can be seen lashing out at a reporter who asked the Minister why he is not following physical distancing amid Covid scare. The video was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter. Qureshi, when questioned by the reporter, got angry and asked him, "Are you following social distancing?"

'This is negative thinking'

He added, "You shouldn't have come here, did I invite you? This is negative thinking. I have come to provide a service and you are doing your job. You do your work and let me do mine."

At a presser reporter asks foreign minister why he's not following physical distancing. Qureshi gets angry, tells the reporter: You shouldn't have come, did I invite you? pic.twitter.com/ZJWv6Mtmrp — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 3, 2020

Last month, in another similar incident, the Foreign Minister was seen taking on a Station House Officer (SHO) in Multan. According to Pakistan media reports, the SHO had complaints of misbehaviour with masses against him and therefore, Qureshi directed him to change his attitude towards the public, though in doing so, he issued physical threats.

'Kaam karna hai toh karo'

However, in a video of the incident, Mahmood Qureshi can be seen scolding the officer and heard saying "kaam karna hai toh karo warna na karo" in Hindi which translates to "If you want to work then do it or else stop" According to Inayat, Qureshi also said, "Gardan se park ke nikal du ga" (I will catch you by your neck and throw you out) "If you misbehave, I will come to the police station to catch you even if IG interferes”, Qureshi can be heard as he warned the officer.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi threatening a SHO in Multan: "Gardan se pakr k nikal du ga", "kaam karna hai karo warna na karo".



This man is the foreign minister of Pakistan and a PM-aspirant forever. pic.twitter.com/BkMbKOr05j — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 20, 2020

Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services on Sunday said that out of 20,078 Coronavirus cases in the country, Punjab reported 7,494 cases, Sindh 7,465, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 3,129, Balochistan 1,172, Islamabad 393, Gilgit-Baltistan 364 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 67 cases. It said that 17 more patients also died on Sunday, taking the total death toll to 457. Another 5,114 people have recovered so far. The authorities so far had conducted 203,025 tests, including 8,716 in the last 24 hours.

