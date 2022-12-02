Pakistan's Envoy In Afghanistan Escapes Assassination Bid, Guard Takes Bullet To Save Him

After the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off the ceasefire agreement with the Pakistani government and resumed its attacks on security forces in Pakistan, there was an assassination attempt on the country’s top diplomat in Kabul, Ubaid Nizamani. Notably, Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Afghanistan escaped the assassination bid after a security guard took a bullet to save the diplomat's life, the Pak PM said.

Condemning the incident, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said, "I strongly condemn the dastardly assassination attempt on the Head of Mission in Afghanistan’s Kabul. Salute to the brave security guard, who took a bullet to save his life. Prayers for the swift recovery of the security guard. I demand immediate investigation and action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."

It is important to note that the attack on the Pakistani diplomat came days after Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Kabul and met Taliban leaders. Her visit to Afghanistan came in view of the increasing security concerns regarding TTP's announcement of the ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

Just spoke to Ubaid Nizamani 🇵🇰 Head of Mission, Kabul. Relieved to hear that he is safe. I expressed solidarity of govt & people with him, while assuring full support & assistance to him & mission on all counts. I also conveyed prayers for swift recovery of brave security guard. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 2, 2022

Former ISI chief Lt General Faiz Hamid decides to retire early

Amid the ongoing tensions in Pakistan, it is pertinent to mention that Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, the former ISI chief and one of the top military officers of Pakistan who reportedly helped the formation of the Talibani government, has sought an early retirement. However, there is no offical confirmation on the matter.

The development came days after he was shortlisted for the post of Pakistan's Army chief but was not appointed. It is also important to highlight that Hamid is also linked to the banned militant group TTP ending its ceasefire with the Pakistani government.

Pakistan demands Taliban prevent attacks

A day after a suicide bombing attack took place in Pakistan's southwest, the country on Thursday demanded the Taliban prevent terrorist attacks. Notably, the bombing killed four people and appeared to target police protecting polio workers in the area. Islamabad blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban fighters who are hiding across the border in Afghanistan.

According to Associated Press, Interior Minister of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah Khan while addressing a press conference said the latest claim by the Pakistani Taliban underlined the threat of Afghanistan turning into a haven for militants, despite its Taliban rulers saying they would prevent such attacks from their soil after they seized control of Afghanistan last year.

He further added that if the claim by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP is correct that they were behind the previous day's attack in the city of Quetta, then it should be a matter of concern for the Taliban.