Pakistan's I&B Minister Says PTV Anchor Sacked Over Israel Visit: Report

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that a media outlet in the country sacked one of its anchors who was a part of a Pakistani-American delegation that visited Israel earlier in May. The expulsion of the Pakistan Television (PTV) anchor came just a day after Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed the meeting with the Pakistani delegation and termed it "an amazing experience." However, in a major policy statement, minister Aurangzeb said that the Foreign Office has made it clear that no Pakistani delegation visited Israel, and that the anchor went on the trip in his personal capacity.

Among the members of the delegation were American-Pakistanis, a British Pakistani, and a Pakistani journalist. According to reports, the PTV anchor travelled to Israel on his Pakistani passport, making it the first-ever trip of its kind. The visit was denounced by many in the country, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, who claimed that the government was trying to recognise Israel. However, the Foreign Office and the government have distanced themselves from the visit, claiming that it was organised by an NGO based outside of Pakistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

(Office of the Spokesperson)

*****

Press Release



No. 258/2022



Responding to media queries, the Spokesperson categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel. — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 29, 2022

Pakistan committed to maintaining principled stance on Palestine-Israel conflict: Information Minister

According to Pakistan's Information Minister, the country's policy on Palestine has not changed at all. "The state’s position on the Palestine issue is clear and there will be no policy in contradiction with the people’s wishes and aspirations," Aurangzeb said, ARY News reported.

She further stated that Pakistan was dedicated to maintaining its traditional and principled stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "The world considers a two-state solution as the guarantor of lasting peace in the region. The solution to the Palestine-Israel issue is the responsibility of the international community," she said.

Pakistan supports Palestinian people's fundamental right to self-determination

The Pakistani minister also cautioned people against taking negative steps for cheap political fame at the expense of the country's national interest. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country unwaveringly supports the Palestinian people's fundamental right to self-determination.

"Islamabad’s position on the Palestinian issue was clear and unambiguous and there was no change whatsoever in our policy towards the Jewish state," the statement added.

(Image: @MarriyumAurangzeb/Facebook)