Pakistan’s Newest Terror Launchpad Near The International Border Revealed; Read Details

While Pakistan has been attempting to radicalize the youth across the Kashmir Valley, according to sources, the country is reportedly using mosques as launchpads near the international border.

As per highly placed sources in the intelligence agencies, Pakistan has constructed Mosques on the International Border which is being used by Pakistan rangers to house terrorists so as to help them infiltrate into the Indian Side.

"Mosques are usually built in a residential area where locals can go to pray, however, construction of this mosque on this border is done by Pakistan to help infiltration into the Indian soil," an officer told Republic World. Sources say that in the pas also Pakistan has used this mosque as terror launchpad however because of the alertness of the Border Security Forces, the infiltration attempt was foiled.

'Pakistan has reactivated terror launchpads'

Security agencies say that there are reliable intelligence inputs that a large number of terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into the Indian Soil. "We have reliable inputs that Pakistan has reactivated the terror launchpads to send in trained terrorists into the Indian side."

Security agencies are keeping an eye on the residential houses and religious places on the other side of Line of Control and International border as they are being used as terror launchpads. Recently the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration bid in the Nowshera sector by killing three heavily armed terrorists and seriously injuring one. The Army had said that a group of 6-7 heavily armed terrorists were seen trying to infiltrate into the Indian side. However, they started firing towards security forces, the fire was retaliated in which three heavily armed terrorists were killed.

"Large quantities of Arms and Ammunitions including food items with made in Pakistan marking were also recovered from the dead terrorists," the Army statement had said.

Security agencies say that after a large number of terrorists were gunned down across Kashmir Valley, their leadership across the border is frustrated and wants to push in the terrorists in the garb of regular ceasefire violations. However, because of the robust anti-infiltration grid in place on the Line of Control, all such attempts are being foiled.

"This is because of the frustration of the Pakistan Army that recently they used US-Made TOW missile to target civilian population along the Line of Control", a source said.

