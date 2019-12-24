Pakistan’s Nuclear Physicist Abdul Qadeer Approaches SC For Fundamental Rights

Pakistan’s nuclear physicist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan approached Supreme Court to appeal for enforcement of his fundamental rights, including free movement across the country. Dr Khan filed the petition in the top court against Lahore High Court’s decision to reject his plea citing lack of jurisdiction in view of security measures taken by the government for his protection.

Dr Khan, who founded the uranium enrichment program for Pakistan's atomic bomb project, requested the apex court to enforce his fundamental rights and pronounce that it can not be arbitrarily curtailed under the garb of ‘reasonable restrictions’, reported a Pakistani daily. The 83-year-old engineer said that he could not meet his daughter and grandchildren living nearby and was even unable to access the court.

'Can the government authorities be allowed to violate constitutional safeguards while restraining the petitioner from meeting his near and dear ones, servants, family members, friends, journalists, teaching staff of different colleges, universities, high officials and bureaucrats?” the petitioner asked.

Dr Khan questioned the observation of the Lahore High Court where he was advised to approach the Islamabad High Court for grievance redressal. He said that he felt under virtual confinement as he was not allowed to move around without permission from security officials. “This act of security authorities is illegal since no such order has been conveyed to me warranting the treatment being meted out to me now,” Khan said. He took a jibe at the security agencies saying they don’t have any other assignment other than keeping him confined in his house.

Role in nuclear proliferation

In 2004, former military dictator Gen (retd.) Pervez Musharraf sidelined the nuclear physicist for his alleged role in nuclear proliferation. Since then, Khan has been under surveillance and restrictions under the pretext of security. Though he was ostracised by a large part of the scientific community, Khan remains a popular figure in Pakistan as many people see him as a national hero.

(With PTI Inputs)