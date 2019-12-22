FATF Replies With 150 Queries To Pakistan's Compliance Report

As a reply to the compliance report submitted by Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has forwarded 150 queries in regards to the action taken by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government against terrorism. Pakistan has to submit the answers in the same regard by January 8, 2020.

FATF officials have reportedly also asked Khan's government to ensure that the individuals who are affiliated to terror organisations are convicted and sought details of legal actions taken to regulate madrassas operating in the country. Islamabad had submitted its compliance report earlier this month with 22 answers to the questions raised by the task force.

Pakistan, who is currently in the grey list of FATF since June 2018, will have to inform the organisation about the country's efforts to curb the illegal cross-border movement of currency.

In the report submitted by Pakistan on December 7, the country detailed its steps against the United Nations-terrorists groups as well as sentences that have been handed to them by the country's courts. FATF is scheduled to meet in February, next year to decide Pakistan's position on the blacklist.

French envoy raises doubts

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain has raised doubts over Pakistan's commitment towards the FATF. Lenain told the media that there is a need to keep up pressure on the country.

Moreover, Pakistan has also been warned of being put in the FATF's blacklist since it's been in the grey list. The Greylist deadline was extended until February 2020 by the Paris-based international terror financing watchdog. If Islamabad does not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 pointers by the FATF, it will be blacklisted.

"Nobody can say Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment and there is a need to keep up pressure on the country. Let us see in February if Pakistan has taken steps (to fulfil its commitment)," said Lenain in a response to a question on whether France thinks that Pakistan fulfilled its commitment.

Country faces FATF

The FATF had given the country four months to improve 'counter-terrorist financing'. The FATF had also said Pakistan failed to complete its plans. “Not only did Pakistan fail to complete its action plan items by January deadline; it also failed to complete its action plan items due May 2019”.

Pakistan was told to implement a 27- point action plan to block financial loopholes, terror financing, and money laundering in the country.

In August 2019, the Asia Pacific Joint Group (APJG) placed the country in the enhanced follow up list for failure to meet the standards. The list was based on technical compliance and rated 'satisfactory' on meeting 10 points out of the 40.

(With ANI inputs)