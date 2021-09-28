Pakistan's Opposition Slams PM Imran Khan For Calling Pakhtuns 'sympathisers Of Taliban'

Pakistan's Opposition has slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for referring to Pakhtuns as 'sympathisers of Taliban' in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). According to ANI reports, the objection came from Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the Central General Secretary of the Awami National Party.

"The Prime Minister altered history by claiming that Pakhtuns were Taliban sympathisers," Hussain remarked, adding, "We are Pakhtuns and have never been terrorists or Taliban sympathisers; linking Pakhtuns with such people was tantamount to twisting their history."

Hussain, who identified himself as a Pakhtun, said that around 80,000 people died in the war against terrorism, most of whom were Pakhtuns, including 144 students from Army Public School Peshawar, reported ANI.

"Pashtuns residing in the semi-autonomous tribal zone along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border have always had affinity and admiration for the Taliban," Imran Khan remarked in his virtual speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. The speech inflamed the Awami National Party.

'Fire PM Imran Khan': Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif

This is not the first time Pakistan's Prime Minister has been chastised for his UNGA speech. Gharidah Farooqi, a Pakistani journalist, had previously reprimanded him on Twitter for his statement at the UNGA forum, "Mujahideen were hailed ‘heroes,' and former US President Ronald Reagan had invited them to the White House." She posted on Twitter, "What an international embarrassment that too at #UNGA forum this time. US Pres RonaldRegan NEVER compared ‘mujahideen’ to Founding Fathers. It’s a FAKE NEWS. PM Khan refers to a fake “news item” to launch case at such a prestigious forum! Who wrote speech for PM Khan? Fire him."

Gharidah was joined by Pakistan Opposition Leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who tweeted, "Fire Imran Khan, not the speechwriter. Bad SELECTION!"

Image: AP

(With inputs from ANI)