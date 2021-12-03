Pakistan's Own Embassy In Serbia Revolts Against PM Imran Khan; Says 'Left With No Option'

In yet another major embarrassment for Pakistan, the country's own embassy in Serbia has called out Imran Khan for not paying the salaries of Pakistani diplomats. Pakistan Embassy in Serbia through its official Twitter handle has tagged Imran Khan and shared a song mocking him and has revealed that the Pakistan government has not paid the dues for the past three months. Moreover, it also claims that children of officials in Pakistan's embassy have been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. In its tweets, the embassy has also claimed that Pakistan has broken all previous records of inflation. It has further questioned how long will government officials remain silent and continue working for Khan while asking if this was 'Naya Pakistan'. In another tweet, it apologised and said that it was left with no other option.

With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees

Is this #NayaPakistan ? pic.twitter.com/PwtZNV84tv — Pakistan Embassy Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option. — Pakistan Embassy Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

Youth activist calls for Imran Khan's resignation amid rising inflation

Earlier in November during a rally, a youth claiming to be a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demanded that Imran Khan should resign as the Prime Minister owing to rising inflation in the country. The youth apparently stepped up on stage amid speeches by political figures Raja Khurram Shehzad and Ali Nawaz Awan, as well as Federal Minister Asad Umar, reported The News International. After some others asked him to say whatever he wanted, the youth who stepped up on stage, took the mic and stated that it is best for PM Imran Khan to resign. Moreover, he also prophesied Pakistan's future by saying:

"Everything will be exactly the same as Raja Khurram Shehzad has said. But Imran Khan will not be the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

Image: Twitter - @PakinSerbia/AP