Pakistan's Passport Ranked Fourth-worst For International Travel Out Of 107 Countries

As per the Henley Passport Index, the Pakistani passport has been placed at the 104th position out of the 107 passports listed making it the fourth-worst passport for international travel ahead of Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world's largest and most accurate database of travel information, enhanced by ongoing research.

Pakistan drops from fifth-worst to fourth-worst

The Henley Passport Index is the original ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Last year, the Pakistani passport was ranked the fifth-worst moving further down in the list this year. The list features Japan at the top of the rankings allowing the holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 191 destinations around the world.

Pakistan, on the other hand, still has visa-free access to 32 other countries.

Asian countries dominate the Henley rankings with Singapore placed second on the list with a score of 190, behind Japan and South Korea and Germany tied for the third place with an equal score of 189.

European countries also feature in the top 10 rankings as Finland and Italy on the fourth position while Spain, Luxembourg and Denmark rank fifth, and Sweden and France enjoying the sixth position.

The United States dropped two places as compared to last year and now sit at the eighth position, sharing the spot with United Kingdom, Norway, Green and Belgium.

Meanwhile, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) boosted up to 47 places to rank 18th, with a visa-free or visa-on-arrival score of 171.

The 10 most powerful passports in the world:

1. Japan (191 destinations)

2. Singapore (190)

3. South Korea, Germany (189)

4. Italy, Finland (188)

5. Spain, Luxembourg, Denmark (187)

6. Sweden, France (186)

7. Switzerland, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria (185)

8. United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Greece, Belgium (184)

9. New Zealand, Malta, Czech Republic, Canada, Australia (183)

10. Slovakia, Lithuania, Hungary (181)

