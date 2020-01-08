Pakistan's Asif Ghafoor Makes Pointless Remarks Over 'Free Kashmir' Placard

After a 'Free Kashmir' placard was spotted at the protests in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter and picked up the Kashmir issue again.

Ghafoor, who is the Director-General for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Public Relations, took this opportunity to drive social media attention towards Pakistan's Kashmir propaganda. Ghafoor made pointless remarks like it is the "Begining of the End" and claimed that "Kashmir is Pakistan." Ironic enough, his Twitter handle says 'peace for change'.

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Mumbai's 'Occupy Gateyway' protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence that was unleashed at the JNU campus on Sunday night ended on Tuesday morning.

Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Protester

The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against Mahek Mirza, the protestor who was holding a placard that read 'Free Kashmir.' As per reports, the FIR was filed at the Colaba police station after the protestor sparked a row with her placard in the demonstration against the JNU violence.

As per Republic sources, the FIR has been filed under Section 153B, however, the Police have still not called her for a statement. Mehak Mirza Prabhu further posted a video on YouTube where she said that her act was "misinterpreted".

She further added that her message was meant to draw focus on the five-month-long Internet blockade in the region. She also stated she is a native of Maharashtra and not a Kashmiri.

Attack on JNU

In a shocking development, a massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally attacked.

