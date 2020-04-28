Pakistan Min Fawad Chaudhry Gutted As Imran Khan Aide And Sindh Guv Tests Covid Positive

In the latest update on Coronavirus, a very close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan & Governor of southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, has tested positive for Covid-19, his party said on Monday. Ismail took to Twitter and said that he is prepared to fight against the virus.

I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out. @ImranKhanPTI thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 27, 2020

Reacting on the same, Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that he is 'very very pertubed' to hear the news. He added that Governor of Sindh is not only friend but also his mentor. Ismail also responded on his post calling Chaudhry his brother.

For me Governor sindh @ImranIsmailPTI is not only a friend but a mentor and a brother very very perurbed on news about his CoronaVirus positive test, may Allah be kind on all of us.... — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2020

The death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 293 in Pakistan while the total number of cases jumped to 13,947 on Monday. Sindh has registered 4,956 positive cases so far. Some 50 police personnel, including six inspectors, have also tested positive for the virus.

READ | Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid in Imran Khan's presence; PM doesn't bat an eyelid

According to Karachi City police chief Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon, the majority of the infected police officials are those were not deployed for the active field duty. The police personnel, one of whom has recovered, are undergoing treatment in isolation wards at different hospitals in Karachi.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, more than 3,000 people have recovered from the contagion in Pakistan. So far, 150,756 tests have been conducted including 6,391 in the last 24 hours, while the authorities announced to increase the number of daily tests to 20,000 from the next month.

READ | Pakistan's COVID-19 count crosses 13K-mark on second day of Ramzan, 700 new cases reported

Imran Khan tests negative

Imran Khan tested negative for the novel coronavirus. This comes a day after it emerged that Faisal Edhi with whom Khan had interacted on April 15 had been confirmed as a positive COVID-19 patient. Khan's test report was confirmed by Dr.Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to the Pakistan PM on Health. Earlier, reports indicated that Imran Khan's family members also tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

READ | Pakistan denies preparing COVID-19 vaccine with China, as cases cross 12,000

Faisal Edhi had presented a cheque worth 1 crore Pakistani rupees to Khan in Islamabad in his capacity as the head of the Edhi Foundation, which is the country's largest charity foundation. Reportedly, he developed COVID-19 symptoms soon after visiting Islamabad. Though these symptoms subsided after 4 days, he insisted on getting tested as he had been on the ground working with novel Coronavirus patients. Currently, he is in isolation at a hospital in Islamabad.

READ | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests negative for the novel Coronavirus