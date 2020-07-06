PIA To Beg EU To Suspend Ban On Its Flights After Pakistan Pilots Emerge Frauds En Masse

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) along with Pakistan’s diplomats residing in foreign countries will be filing an appeal to the EU against the six-month ban handed to the airline that bars it from operating flight in Europe.

Appealing the EU decision

The ban on the operation of Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) to EU member states comes after 262 Pakistani pilots had their licences termed as ‘dubious’ Pakistan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has claimed that it is worried about the validity of the Pakistani pilot’s license after the minister’s comments.

Following EASA's decision to suspend PIA’s authorization, the United Kingdom Civil Authority also withdrew its permit to operate in three of its airports: Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester. The PIA was operating 23 flights every week to these three UK airports, nine to the airport in London, 10 to Manchester and four to Birmingham. The coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in Saudi Arabia not allowing Hajj pilgrims also means that the PIA will be losing even more money.

While Pakistani diplomats have been meeting EU officials in an attempt to get the EU to review their decision, the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA) has accused the administration of planning the minister’s remarks in an effort to reduce the headcount of PIA pilots.

262 pilots grounded

On June 26, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said 262 pilots in the country 'did not take the exam themselves' and had paid someone else to sit it on their behalf. He informed that the pilots have zero flying experience and that PIA has grounded all its pilots who hold fake licenses with immediate effect. Taking cognisance of the matter, CEO, PIA, Air Marshall Arshad Malik, had written a letter to the Secretary of Aviation to immediately ground 141 names which were listed, while remaining names produced by the government were allegedly not a part of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) anymore or has fabricated details.

PML-N opposes privatisation of hotel

The PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) lawmakers have sent a letter to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stating that the order to establish a cabinet committee that will oversee the 'privatisation' of the PIA-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York must be revoked. The letter delivered to the speaker was signed by six members of the party and states that the privatisation of the hotel is foolish and a complete waste of public money.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)